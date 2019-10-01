A fraudster from California spent years posing as a psychologist and treating children in new York
Parents of “difficult” children understand how important it is to a child he worked as a competent professional psychologist. So many were shocked by the fact that in new York the 60-year-old man had forged the documents and was posing as a psychologist doing therapy for children with problematic conditions.
At first glance it may seem that the 60-year-old Glenn Payne meets all the requirements — he claimed that he is a neuroscientist with degrees from the University of California in Los Angeles that he has connections with two Brooklyn hospitals, and years of experience, writes Yahoo.
But all this was a lie, said the County Prosecutor’s office Brooklyn.
According to prosecutors, for at least six years, Payne has provided children with treatment, without having the right. His diplomas were fake, and hospitals had no record of contact with that person. Despite the practice of clinical psychology, he was not licensed for such activities neither in new York nor in California.
On September 23 in Supreme court in Brooklyn Payne was formally charged on 55 counts: main concern what he pretended to be a licensed psychologist and treated at least 12 people, including children, who were described as “problematic”, in the period from June 2012 to may 2018.
In a statement, Brooklyn district attorney Eric Gonzalez States that “the expected behavior in this case is really outrageous and potentially threatens vulnerable people.”
“Incredible that someone would put patients at risk, including children, pretending is qualified to diagnose and treat,” said Gonzalez.
Sam Paine and his 46-year-old partner Vernett Tobler-Desir was charged with conspiracy and theft of more than $ 30,000 in their patients. Among the charges were Grand larceny, unauthorized professional practice and fraud, and six counts of endangering children.
Payne and Tabler-Desir who have two children together, pleaded not guilty on all 55 items.
“I think sometimes people see the amount of accusations and jumping to conclusions, said attorney Michael Chess. — I really think Mr. Payne will be justified.”
In his LinkedIn profile, which is referenced in the indictment, Payne claimed that he engaged in private practice since 2011, holds a master’s degree in public health and a PhD in psychology (which he misspelled). Investigators, he said he was a doctor with a “non-traditional education in the form of home schooling”.
According to the lawyer, none of the patients Payne was not hospitalized and was not injured physically. Some patients liked this “doctor” and his methods of treatment.
But there are those who have the therapy session with aroused suspicion. According to witnesses, Paine often spoke of her life and never asked patients about themselves. He also repeated the exercise and scheme of work in some sessions, giving the impression of patients that he had no more ideas for treatment.
Payne and Tabler-Desir worked in three locations: the main office in a large building in Brooklyn heights, less building in Prospect-Lefferts gardens and offices of non-profit organizations located in the hospital center kings County, one of the hospitals with which Paine, in his words, was bound.
According to the indictment, patients were sent to Payne by their doctors or friends, although it remains unclear how he managed to build his professional network of contacts. Usually, patients set appointments by email or on the phone with Tobler-Desir, who was the acting office Manager. Paine did not accept insurance, patients had to pay in cash or electronic transfers.
When some of the patients Payne, wanting to compensate for his services outside the network through their insurance company, asked Tobler-Desir license information, it has refused to disclose information.
In their statement, the lawyers Tobler-Desir assumed that she is not responsible for fraud Payne.
“Apparently, she was the victim of a man she trusted and with whom she had relationships,” they wrote.
According to the indictment, among patients Payne was a “difficult” teenager, conditionally released on probation. Payne has repeatedly filed court documents on its behalf in the city probation Department. The General counsel of the Department of Wayne Mackenzie said that Payne treated the patient before he was on probation. The Department does not normally choose expert and does not pay when the courts ordered psychological services, he added.
Prosecutors began questioning some patients Payne in April 2018. Around the same time, according to the representative, Paine ran away from new York, taking an alias and changing their phone numbers and Bank accounts. He spent time in Las Vegas before heading to Los Angeles, where he was arrested and extradited. Attorney Payne argues that pseudopsychology left new York for “family reasons”.
Payne was offered bail surety of $ 100,000 or under his own bail for $ 50,000, but as of September 28, he was in custody. Tobler-Desir was prosecuted in January and released.