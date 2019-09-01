A fresh group of hilarious jokes

Свежая «порция» уморительных анекдотов

Make you smile in the morning.

Funny jokes that will give you a good mood, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

  • Let’s go devour?
  • Now 2am!
  • I you have time, whether that was asked?

Saturday is a day when those who never litter, clean up after all the other…

Spring… I’m lacking in vitamins € and $.

  • Dad, let’s go to the circus!
  • No son, once…
  • And the guys say that there’s a naked lady on a tiger jumps!
  • Rides?! Oh, you — Okay, let’s go. I haven’t seen tigers…

Our whole life is a soup, and you’re male.

