A fresh group of hilarious jokes

Make you smile in the morning.
- Let’s go devour?
- Now 2am!
- I you have time, whether that was asked?
Saturday is a day when those who never litter, clean up after all the other…
Spring… I’m lacking in vitamins € and $.
- Dad, let’s go to the circus!
- No son, once…
- And the guys say that there’s a naked lady on a tiger jumps!
- Rides?! Oh, you — Okay, let’s go. I haven’t seen tigers…
Our whole life is a soup, and you’re male.