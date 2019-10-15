A funny video with childish pranks cute, little elephant won network
The network has spread touching video where a baby elephant playing with birds.
Cute video was posted on one of the Youtube channels devoted to animals.
The video is taken from afar, but it is clearly visible that most have small baby elephant vecelo running around in circles for Guinea fowl, which seem to bantering over the baby, fleeing to a safe distance, not exploding at the same time.
After a few rounds of these “salacak”, the elephant did not spravilsya with naughty feet and fell. Particularly touching,is that immediately after the fall of baby ran “under the wing” to my mother, just like ordinary human child.
All the action takes place on a big green meadow where the attentive viewer will notice not only of the elephants and Guinea fowl, and antelope. gracefully walking the pasture, cows and other inhabitants of the fauna. Perhaps the video was shot in one of the many national parks in the world.