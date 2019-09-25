A gang of little ducklings chased after the frightened dog
Tiny birds was terrified Chihuahua enjoying a walk in the company of his mistress. A funny incident occurred in Miami (FL, USA).
The dog is so like the ducks, they decided to get to know her and fearlessly rushed to his new potential friend. That’s just the animal wasn’t happy with the attention, because the Chicks terribly frightened him in spite of its miniature size.
Turn tail, Chihuahua and all efforts to be as far away from this tiny army, inexorably advancing. And although the hostess tried to calm your pet, telling him that the ducks only took it for mom or for dad, the Chihuahua still did not want to join with the birds in contact.