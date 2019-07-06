A gas explosion brought down the roof of the shopping centre in Florida, there are victims (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

At least 20 people were injured when a gas explosion in a shopping center in the city of plantation in the us state of Florida, the Agency reports AP with a reference to the local police. The condition of two victims is estimated as heavy.

The explosion occurred in the pizzeria, which was completely destroyed. Also broken Windows in the health club in the neighborhood. The explosion scattered large pieces of concrete and metal at a distance of 50-100 meters, debris, destroyed two fire trucks. Adjacent to the shopping center street is blocked to traffic.

According to one eyewitness, an employee of the store across the street from the shopping center explosion first took to be thunder, and then the building started to shake. ABC, citing local authorities reported that the wreckage was found a broken gas pipe, but there’s no official confirmation that the explosion was caused by gas leak.