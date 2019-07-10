A German citizen who joined militants in the Donbass, got off with probation
In Germany, the court of the city of Dortmund has sentenced 43-year-old Alex D, who participated in the fighting against the APU on Donbass on the party of fighters of “DNR”. A German citizen, a native of Kyrgyzstan, was sentenced to probation for its support of separatists in Eastern Ukraine.
The defendant admitted that he had spent two years among the Pro-Russian militants, but denied participation in the military conflict, saying that he was just guarding a hospital on the territory controlled by fighters.
On the court, he also said that he decided to return to Germany after disillusioned with the militants.
This is the second time when Germany is judged party to the conflict in the Donbas.
We will remind, the Munich court sentenced the citizen of Germany Sergey Kiselyov, the nephew of the Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselev, to two years and three months imprisonment. Kiseleva, Jr. was found guilty of involvement in the armed conflict in Eastern Ukraine.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter