A gift to Putin from famous hockey player of the laugh Network

Vladimir Putin has received a rather unusual gift, which he recalled the days of his work in the KGB.
Handed the Russian President a gift Vladislav Tretiak.
Famous hockey player and coach Vladislav Tretiak gave Vladimir Putin his worn jacket. The jacket was a secret, notes telegrams-channel Mash.
As admitted Tretiak, jacket has inside pocket – “Patriotic”. It is sewn flag of Russia and inscription “Russia in the heart”.
According to the player, the jacket he wore at the winter Olympics in Pyongyang in 2018, where the Russian symbols were strictly prohibited after scandals involving doping among Russian athletes.
“Things I’m good at the old job know” – praised spy trick Putin and jacket with someone else’s shoulder took.
