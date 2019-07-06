A girl so beautiful that parents will not let her out!
This girl with stunning good looks almost never leaves the house — her parents were so afraid that her daughter something happened that still do not let one girl out of the house. When you look at the girl’s face it seems that she is just the embodiment of a Barbie doll.
The amazing thing is that the surgeon’s knife never touches my face or body this girl — she’s all natural. However, this beauty seems a burden to a Russian woman, because she’s tired of living in a Golden cage that was built around her by her parents.
She is now 26 years old, she still needs his mother to put on her clothes. There is no doubt that it is definitely a scary world. Women harass and harass — even at work. But the parents of this Russian girls are simply afraid to let her out of the house.
Angelica Kenova from Russia almost never came out of his house. If she does this, only accompanied by a few bodyguards.
Apparently, it is so beautiful that her parents decided to protect her in this way. If You look closely at it, it will seem that you are watching the girl — Barbie.
In her words: “Beauty treatments are necessary only when a person has serious defects in appearance”.
She adds: “When I was growing up, my parents raised me as a Princess, not allowing me to leave home or talk with boys.”
“As a result, I’m not cut out for real life – I’m like a living doll. When I was a child, my parents would call me “Barbie”. So I was just programmed to look like that.’
Angelica claims that she never went under the knife, and did not commit any cosmetic procedure.
Everything I see people from around the world – all of her natural. The parents force her to exercise to maintain an ideal body that is clear you can see in these photos.
She is now 26 years old, and she wants to leave the house to get rid of constant surveillance and “protection”.
In her words: “My parents all my life kept me in a glass Palace. And I want to go free!”
We offer to your attention a short video with Angelica Canovai.