A glaring case in the supermarket: the woman locked the baby in the Luggage (video)
In the city of Sergiev Posad in Moscow region there was a very strange incident. One of the visitors of the supermarket left her little son in the locker and locked, reports RIA Novosti.
Store employees heard the baby cry, which was coming from the storage cells. On opening the camera, they found the child there, a boy two years. The child was crying loudly and was very frightened.
Probably the door jammed, and the child could not get, why I began to cry loudly.
The strange thing is that his mother was in the store and shopped. She later said that the child himself climbed into the Luggage so it it there and left. She does not think that this was somehow wrong in relation to the little son.
The incident caused confusion among store employees and witnesses. “To all the comments his mother said that he got into there, and they sent me continue shopping”, — quotes Agency the words of the shocked visitor.
The woman disappeared with the child, however, law enforcement authorities began pre-investigation check on the specified fact promptly, explained in a press-service of the RF IC in the Moscow region.
As previously reported “FACTS”, one of the supermarkets in Obolon district in Kiev, placed near the entrance of an unusual storage in the form of mesh boxes. They buyers offer to leave the dogs at the time of purchase. According to the store, this camera is designed to prevent theft of the dog or the attack on her other animals. Among the inhabitants of the area such measures provoked a mixed reaction — on the one hand, it will really help in some measure to protect dogs. On the other, according to many people on the left in the cells of animals hard to watch.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter