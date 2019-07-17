A glass of soda a day increases the risk of breast cancer

| July 17, 2019 | Health | No Comments

The French scientists found that regular consumption of carbonated soft drinks significantly increases your risk of breast cancer.

Стакан газировки в день увеличивает риск рака молочной железы

Such conclusions they made after analyzing the results of large scale studies. The work was carried out for 9 years and only studied the data of more than 100 thousand people. Among other factors, gathered information about diet and health.

It turned out that regular consumption of even just 100 ml of soda 22 percent and increases the risk of cancer, especially if they are suffering from the mammary glands.

Besides soda, adversely affected by the consumption of other beverages high in sugar content. Likewise, there are diet drinks.

Poet scientists have concluded that this product contributes to deposition in the body fat, which in turn can lead to the development of cancer.

The research results prove that the consumption of foods with high sugar content should be restricted.

And even if talking about them is not in terms of occurrence of Oncology, there are other negative consequences of their use, for example, obesity.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.