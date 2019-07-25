A glass of this drink a day can cause cancer
The French scientists found that regular consumption of carbonated soft drinks significantly increases your risk of breast cancer.
Such conclusions they made after analyzing the results of large scale studies. The work was carried out for 9 years and only studied the data of more than 100 thousand people. Among other factors, gathered information about diet and health.
It turned out that regular consumption of even just 100 ml of soda 22 percent and increases the risk of cancer, especially if they are suffering from the mammary glands.
Besides soda, adversely affected by the consumption of other beverages high in sugar content. Likewise, there are diet drinks.
Poet scientists have concluded that this product contributes to deposition in the body fat, which in turn can lead to the development of cancer.
The research results prove that the consumption of foods with high sugar content should be restricted.
And even if talking about them is not in terms of occurrence of Oncology, there are other negative consequences of their use, for example, obesity.