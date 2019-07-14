A glass of this drink increases the risk of breast cancer by 22%
A group of French researchers conducted a study that showed that a glass of fizzy drink a day increases breast cancer risk by 22%. The material is relevant content published in The Sun.
Experts have found that 100 ml of sweet beverage may increase the risk of disease by 22%. It is about a third of the content of typical banks in 330 ml. Scientists believe that sugar causes the body to store more fat around such organs as the liver and pancreas, it triggers the likelihood of developing the condition. Diet AIDS also showed some negative trends.
A study published in the British medical journal, was based on observations of 101 257 healthy adults. Considered all the risks of developing cancer. The volunteers were followed for nine years.
“This observational study, so it can’t determine the cause, but the sample was great and we were able to perform a wide range of potentially influential factors. We can say unequivocally that carbonated drinks increase the likelihood of developing cancer, especially high risk of breast cancer, accounting for 22%,” said study author Bernard Srour.