A glass of this juice a day could help beat high blood pressure
The use of beet juice promotes blood vessel dilation and improved blood flow, that may be the salvation for hypertensive patients.
Experts from the London school of medicine have conducted a series of experiments with the use of beet juice, the results of these tests published in the journal Hypertension. A group of women and men (only 15 people), systolic blood pressure was 140-159 mm Hg. article, drinking daily 250 ml beetroot juice or water, not taking medication to lower pressure. The results showed that those participants who took beet juice decreased both systolic and diastolic pressure by an average of 10 points. The most pronounced effect was observed after 3-6 hours after drinking the juice, but for some people, it was evident after 24 hours.
To mention, due to which beet juice could help beat high blood pressure, the researchers pointed to the high concentration of dietary nitrates. Glass of juice has as much as the beam of lettuce. In the process of assimilation of nitrates by the body, these substances are converted first to nitrite and then to nitric oxide gas, having a widening effect on blood vessels.
“We were surprised that a modest substance in the composition of beet juice can give such a great result. However, it is not clear whether this effect in the long term”, — said the authors of the project.
They will continue to study the effects of beet juice.