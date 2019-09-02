A glass of vodka on the table: the Russian schoolchildren on the knowledge Day congratulated the songs of Leps and Cord…
Russian officials organized a concert for schoolchildren to the Day of knowledge, in which songs of Grigory Leps “a Glass of vodka on the table” and the group “Leningrad”, “WWW” (with the words: “Perhaps I was drunk”).
This is the repertoire of the group “September”, which was invited to the festival in the Chelyabinsk school of the village of Novosineglazovo.
Songs performed by the group listened to teenagers and children of primary school age.
The group invited to the feast the Deputy of the Chelyabinsk Gordumy Vitaly Pautov, he later told reporters that “adult songs” musicians played “at the request of the youth” at the end of the holiday when most children and adults went home.
Network outraged and demand to punish the responsible for the celebration, and the musicians themselves. Many netizens joking. “I had another “What autumn in the camps” sbatsat. Any case,” they write.
Recall that in the spring of this year in Russia the students at the prom cake was presented with the “tombstones”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter