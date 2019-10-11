“A glass of vodka.”: the network has fun free concerts Chicherina in the Donbass
The scandalous Russian singer Julia Chicherin that often stands in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, ridiculed the announcement of the next “free” concert.
“Look, Chicherin finally came to success. Free concerts in Bryanka is a success. Do not submit each such vertex”, — wrote in social networks Donetsk journalist and popular blogger Denis Kazan.
He also published the poster of the concert of the singer in Bryanka (Luhansk region).
“Just like Kobzon” — joking subscribers Kazan. “Soon there will be spectators to promise free the free buffet after the concert… if only I came”, “I don’t think free, perhaps, after all, a glass of vodka. and a sandwich with pickles”, write the commentators.
Earlier, the organizers of the concerts in the occupied territories have stated that the Russian stars give there free concerts. He also said that they are funded “in the budget”, as well as patrons.
