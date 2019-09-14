A glitch in the system Ryanair caused chaos at European airports: dozens of flights delayed (photo)
September 14, 2019
Large-scale failure in the computer system, the Irish budget airline Ryanair caused chaos at European airports. Dozens of flights delayed. Crowds of people waiting in the terminals. The Daily Mail reports that passengers complain costeth to the impossibility of registration. Some say that boarding passes suddenly disappeared from their applications in phones.
“Confusion, chaos and total carnage now on the check-in desks/baggage drop-off at Rome Ciampino aereoporto,” writes one of the passengers with cozesti Twitter. The same pattern is observed in London and other cities.
