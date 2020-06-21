‘A good day to die’: how to say goodbye to sentenced to death in USA
Texas is the US leader in the number of executions for thirty-two years injection there made 518 convicted. Esquire publishes their last words.
Miguel Angel Paredes
- Date of crime: September 17, 2000
- Date of execution: October 28, 2014
- Age: 32 years
Charge: together with two accomplices shot and killed three people and burned their corpses.
“I want to say to the family of the dead man: you know, I hope you no longer hate because of what I did. I came into the world a lion and leaving peaceful as a lamb. In my soul world. I hope our society realizes who it hurts. I want to say to someone you love: I hope that my victims can forgive me in your heart. I myself forgave all, and loved by all. Pray for my soul, I forgive myself. I love you and will wait for you there. Brother, take care of my family. Take care of my favorite girl, the mother, the son and everyone I love. Brother Wayne and brother Joe, thank you! Jorge, don’t think that Louis lost, I’m watching you. Thank you for everything! Lord, heavenly father, I commit my soul to you, do not leave the care and custody of those whom I leave behind. Warden, I’m ready. Lord, take my soul. Forgive me, I love you all, I will always be with you. I love you, I love you! Jesus, my Saviour, love you, love you, love you!”
Jerry Lee Hogue
- Date of crime: January 12, 1979
- Date of execution: March 11, 1998
- Age: 47 years
Accusation: raped a 27-year-old woman and then tied her eight-year-old son and neighbors and set the house on fire.
“Mindy, I’m with you, honey. Mindy, I don’t know why you’re doing this, but I’ll still forgive you. You know he’s the killer. Why aren’t you on my side? He’ll do it again, mindy, you’re lucky you’re still alive. Say Hello to my family. I love them. Mindy, you can stop it. OK, I’m ready.”
Lee Andrew Taylor
- Date of crime: April 1, 1999
- Date of execution: June 16, 2011
- Age: 32 years
Charge: held in the Aryan brotherhood of Texas Taylor killed a black man, inflicting many blows homemade knife.
“Yes, sir. Jennifer, I love you. Rick, take care of yourself. All of you when I killed your family member — it was self-defense. Prison is a nasty place. They were eight, I am one. I’m sorry I killed him, but if he was a priest, he wouldn’t be in jail. I hope you understand. Baby, I love you. I hope people will realize how terribly unfair our justice. On death row sits 300 people, but none of them are monsters. Texas is doing injustice and cruelty. You can’t kill someone just because he killed someone. Because everything changes, right? Life gives us experience, and people change. Mom, I love you and all my friends, we know each other for a thousand years, and they always stood firm for me. I’m ready to teleport. Hope that when you watch a man die, you won’t enjoy”.
Jeffrey Demond Williams
- Date of crime: may 19, 1999
- Date of execution: may 15, 2013
- Age: 37 years
Accusation: after a stolen car shot and killed a police officer.
“The cops, you clowns. Want innocent children were not killed? So no your kids didn’t you? And if I’m going to kill someone, damn it, I will slap someone, you want to kill me. But God knows who that should be. Understand you? I love everyone who loves me. And not love all who loves me not.”
David Martinez
- Date of crime: July 27, 1997
- Date of execution: July 28, 2005
- Age: 29 years
Accusation: raped 24-year-old girl, then strangled her and slit his throat.
“Only heaven and the green grass will remain forever. Today is a good day to die.”
The Child Adams
- Date of crime: September 2, 2002
- Date of execution: April 26, 2012
- Age: 29 years
Charge: robbing a store shot and killed a man who tried to rape two women and fled the scene.
“First, mommy, don’t cry. There is nothing to cry, we all die. Everyone has their own life, do not suffer me. I am strong. I want to say to the family: man, kids, daddy is very sorry. I love all of you, I will be very bored. Want to tell your wife you love her. The last two years were the best in my life. Children, mother, mom — I’m very proud. I love you all, all love, really. I also want to say to the victims. I’m sorry that happened. I’m not the villain as you think me to be. I was just an idiot. I made a lot of mistakes. All that happened was a mistake. I was a kid in the adult world. I fucked up and now can’t fix. I was too young to understand it. Please do not store in the soul of pain. You have to find a way to get rid of hate. Believe me, when I kill, it will not bring you ease. I hope you find healing. Do not let hatred devour you, figure out how to get through this. Linda, I thank you. I’m desperate, the way things turned out. Ms. sherry, thank you. And I want to say to the victims. I’m sorry about everything that happened to you. That’s no good. We will meet again. I love you all, keep your head up! I came into the world strong and leave it strong. The warden, proceed. I condole with the family of the deceased. Any murder is wrong, killing is wrong. Should have been different.”
Jamie Bruce Makosky
- Date of crime: November 13, 1991
- Date of execution: November 12, 2013
- Age: 49 years
Charge: stole 20-year-old man and his 19-year-old bride and took them to an abandoned house where a man was stabbed with a knife and raped the woman.
“This time now is the best time of my life. If I had to do it again, I would have done exactly the same. An angel touched me with his wing. If I had to do it again, I would do so that parents Dwyer did not suffer, because I know they suffer. I know it’s not get rid of the pain, because I have a child. God, I would say this is a terrible word. I thank all of you who helped me escape. Thank you, and remember that I love you. Angel, and your family, and all who helped me to escape. If it kills your pain, so be it. I love you. I’m ready.”
Jeffrey Carlton Doty
- Date of crime: August 2, 1993
- Date of execution: August 16, 2001
- Age: 39 years
Accusation: was beaten to death with a metal bar 80-year-old man and his wife, owners of a jewelry store, after they refused to lend him $ 30 on drugs.
“Almost nine years I think about the death penalty, about what is right or not and not find the answer. But I do not think that without me the world will be better or safer. If you wanted to punish me, it had to be done the next day after the event, but not now. Now you don’t cause me pain. I had time to prepare, to say goodbye to his family and end his life the way it should. It all started with the needles and the needle ends. Carl, man, you were a great friend. I’ll be watching you. When you get back, tell your daughter that I love her. Tell her I came here like a man and leave like a man. Everything was cool, man. Thank you, Shorty. I’ll be with you every time you take a shower. If you leave in tears, this is not worthy of me. If you do not see peace in my eyes, so you do not see me. I first met you, when you’re on the other side. That’s all. I am ready, chef.”
James Lee Clark
- Date of crime: June 7, 1993
- Date of execution: April 11, 2007
- Age: 38 years
Accusation: raped and killed 17-year-old girl.
“Uh, I don’t know what to say, I don’t know… I didn’t know that there’s someone in there. Hi.”
Brian Roberson
- Date of crime: August 30, 1986
- Date of execution: August 9, 2000
- Age: 36 years
Charge: during a house robbery was beaten to death by his owner, 79-year-old man later confessed to another murder.
“I’ve already said everything I wanted, my family. You know that I love you all and you know where we are now. I’ll see you when I get there. And here you have my last word. All white racists in America that hate black, and all black in America that hate themselves, here’s a word from my legendary brother, Matt Turner: “Kiss my black ass”. Let’s go.”
Charles Neely
- Date of crime: August 20, 1997
- Date of execution: March 20, 2007
- Age: 42 years
Charge: during a store robbery shot and killed 25-year-old employee and fled the scene, taking 4 thousand dollars.
In General, I love all of you. And you, warden. You are a good friend and a good detective. Doug, thanks, got here from Michigan. Chris, David, I love you. Debra James, I’m not crying, so you don’t cry. Do not worry for me. I’ll be with the Lord, Allah, and mother. And I’ll ask for the folder, why did he fail you at the wedding. Randy Greer, brother, I’ll be watching you, so stay out of trouble. Know why so long? They couldn’t find a vein. You know, I always hated needles and was always hanging out in the doctor’s office. Tell the guys on death row that the diapers I didn’t need it. Can’t think of anything else. All be strong. Now you will finally be able to forget all about it. Don’t you bury me in the prison cemetery. Bury next to her mother. Not to the left of the father, and to the right of the mother. Kim Schafer, you evil woman! You broke the law. And the judges and referees have helped you. You had no facts. You know that nobody could see on film! Are you out of your pants popped up to dig up something against me. And now the state is going to kill me to cover this case. But I’m not crazy and I do not suffer. I’m sorry that you are here to stay and needs to go through that. And I’m going somewhere better. I’m out of time. Now let me prepare for the flight. Doug, don’t forget Marcy.
Patrick Bryan Knight
- Date of crime: August 27, 1991
- Date of execution: June 26, 2007
- Age: 39 years
The charges: the accomplice broke into the house of their neighbors, a few hours kept them hostage, and then drove to a remote location and shot.
“Yes, now. Thank you, God, for giving me friends and those I love. Lord, look down and help innocent on death row. Help Lee Taylor, Bobby Hines, Steve Vuzu. We’re not all innocent, but they do. And help Cleve foster. Melissa, my girl, I love you. Actually, I didn’t want to say it, but I have to. Jack, Irene, Danny, Doreen, I love you guys. I promise to tell a joke. Death freed me — it’s the funniest thing, and I deserve it. And here’s another Hochma: I am not Patrick Bryan knight, and you still can’t stop the execution. Go ahead, I’m done. Come on, Lord, tell me. Melissa, I love you, take care for me about this small monster.”
Karl Eugene Chamberlain
- Date of crime: August 2, 1991
- Date of execution: June 11, 2008
- Age: 37 years
Accusation: raped and then shot the neighbor in the house.
“I want to let you know, all of you. I want with all my heart, soul, mind and strength. Thank you that you came here to honor the memory of Fliss Preskil that I didn’t even know. To celebrate my death. My death began on August 2, 1991, and continued when I began to see beautiful and innocent life that was taken away. I’m very, very sorry. I would have died not once, but many times so you know how badly I regret it. I said at the interview, make me painful suffocation me if you want, I feel horrible for this crime. Excuse me! I always loved life. Thank you for being a part of it. I love you. God be with all of us. The Lord be merciful to us. I’m ready. Please do not have anyone to hate, because…”
Freddie Lee Webb
- Date of crime: December 8, 1985
- Date of execution: March 31, 1994
- Age: 33 years
Charge: along with an accomplice kidnapped a 26-year-old man and his wife, who worked in the restaurant, robbed the cashier and later killed the victim by five shots to the head.
“Peace to you”.
Douglas Alan Roberts
- Date of crime: may 18, 1996
- Date of execution: April 20, 2005
- Age: 42 years
Charges: kidnapped and robbed a 40-year-old man, later stabbed him and moved the body on the car.
“Yes, sir. Yes, chef. Okay so, I for too long hung around the shops with sweets. Before I go, I want to tell you something. When I die, bury me deep, put in the legs a couple of speakers, slide on my head headphones and switched on rock-n-roll. Someday I’ll see you in heaven. That’s all, chief.”
