A great division: in Russia began the battle of “clans of thieves,” Guli and Shakro Young, media
The growing authority of “thief in law” Guli sooner or later had to clash with any of the equally influential “lawyers.” The only question was in what level is his opponent. It turned out that the highest — in contradiction with the huli entered himself Shakro Young. While not directly, however, it becomes obvious that the positions of the ghouls are incredibly strong and hurriedly can’t beat him. About it writes the edition “Criminal Russia”.
At the end of August in Turkey there was at first glance an unremarkable event. At the meeting, “kingpin” Nadir Salifov (Guli) with Guram Chikhladze (Quievit) recently received a couple of blows from those present in the same improvised Guli — “seeking” Kazakhstan “authority” Arman Dzhumageldieva, also known as Arman Wild. He considered the hereditary behavior of Kutaisi, “the lawyer” too bold — he stood up for the enemies of the ghouls, the followers of the clan Rovshan Lankaran, prepared in the fall of 2017 the attack on the house Salifou in Turkey, and called them his friends.
After the emergence of the Internet is sharing photos Chikhladze with someone related to the family Ganievich, Guli warned him to stay away from them. “I would not like to hurt the thief, but if the boy misunderstood something, I’m not guilty,” said Salifou. However, the warning was ignored.
The fight quickly stopped, but further conversation has failed. Guram hurried retreat, so the situation is not over for him even greater losses. Side Guli too quickly tried to hush up the conflict. The same Arman said that he did not know the status of Colavita, and the bulk of the “thieves” took the incident pretty cool and argue about this with Guli clearly do not want. However, in the case entered godparents Chikhladze — Shakro Young and Badri koguashvili (Badri Kutaisi).
Here make a small digression. Guram Chikhladze was adopted into the family at 16 (!) years. The unprecedented event. The fact that for 6 years before that, in 1994, directly into the eyes of a young Guram gunmen shot his father — influential “thief in law” Avtandil Chikhladze (Queso) and mother. So the thieves just took custody of him and, giving the “thief” of authority, gave him the opportunity to avenge the death of his father. 20 years later, the man believed to be the killer Queso, David Melkadze (Dato Poti) was shot at one of the shopping centres in the Krasnogorsk district of Moscow region.
And now authoritative “lawyers” decided to demonstrate its responsibility for it. Badri Kutaisi has even expressed the intention to gather “gathering” about the behavior of ghouls, who admitted beating the hereditary “lawyer.”
“Not passed Krasnoyarsk, to fryer with impunity beat the thieves,” said koguashvili, referring to a colony of Krasnoyarsk Krai, known to have mass “break” the “thieves”.
In this he was supported by Shakro Young, stating that the blow to the face Guram is a slap in the face to him. However, despite such lofty statements, the rest of the “thieves” decided that in any case the act of not pulling Arman sufficient reason for “debunking” Guli. Moreover, Quievit after the incident, shows much less activity than Badri.
Not paying attention to what is happening around the hustle and bustle, Guli 28 Aug celebrated his 47th birthday, which among all the guests emphasizes the same Wild Arman. He presented a birthday cake with the flags of Central Asian countries and the Caucasus countries, apparently, showing appreciation Guli from representing these regions are the “authorities”.
A week later, September 6, huli gathered “meeting” where you are “lawyers”, as zhurakovsky (Vova Chubby), Saralea (Dwake), Gegechkori (Roland Hat), Pipia (Merab Sukhumi), Janelidze (Gogi St. Petersburg) and others have debunked themselves Qualevita, koguashvili and their supporters, “the lawyer” of Emzar Japaridze (CATIA).
Special support Guli did Merab Sukhumi (Pipia), who stated that he was already tired of all these games Shakro, when he bleeds the same “thieves” with others. Now they look obsolete, and secretly to manipulate someone does not work — all quickly swam out. Also Pipia in absentia reminded myself Shakro that he was once in a similar situation. For example, when in his presence, “suckers” beat the daura Hubley (Duca). In addition, referring to Oleg Pirogov (Circus), Merab actually accused Shakro for ordering the murders in 2015 Ivanenko Vadim (Vadik Krasnodar).
Recall, returned after the death of his Grandfather Hassan in 2014 from Spain Kalash began to conduct an audit revealed a shortage in the amount of $ 6 million in subordinate Vadik Krasnodar part of the “thieves” “obshchak”. In response, he stated that the money was allegedly withdrawn the Adygei police, and he went to Turkey. There in Antalya shot him a killer. Cakes knows this story firsthand, as it is believed that directly the murder was committed by the so-called “aspiring” named “Mongol”. And next to him in that moment was a Circus performer, a grouping which included the Mongols. In March 2017, a court in Istanbul sentenced the Mongols to a lengthy imprisonment. Despite the fact that the theft of the “common Fund” in “thieves” the world can be punished with death, reproach Kalashov can now be put that the decision he took independently, without taking into account the views of other “lawyers”. And it looks like a serious impact on Kalashov. the convergence of his opponents — powerful authority of the Azerbaijani Nadir Salifov (Lot Guli) and Merab Jangveladze (Sukhumi). This resulted in a failed attempt Shakro to set thieves against Salifou.
