A group of “AGON” has released an absurd video parody (video)
July 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Flamboyant band “AGON”, which informed the video “Recruit” swear words, presented a new, more “soft” work. The band released the first single from the forthcoming third album — “You are 20”. At the same time the musicians presented their new video, the lead female role which was played by famous Russian actress Irina Gorbacheva.
The clip was filmed exactly one day in Kiev. The action of the story takes place in DC and naphthalene in the modern streets of the capital. In his new work, the musicians sneer at the 90-mi.
