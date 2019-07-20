A group of illegal immigrants tried to storm the border between Mexico and the United States
On 19 July, had to close one of the largest crossing points on the border of USA and Mexico after the group of illegal immigrants — about 50 people — tried to break into the United States, according to Federal officials.
The goal of the immigrants, according to officials, was the organization a “wave” breakthrough of the border, where people stormed the border posts groups consisting of several dozen people each, writes the New York Post.
Attempt to break into America occurred at the International bridge Pharr-Reynosa in Texas around 4 a.m. led to the scuffle with the agents from customs and border protection.
“A group of 47 individuals, undocumented, tried to illegally enter the United States in three stages”, — said the Agency.
“Ignoring commands to stop, the group suddenly formed a temporary barricade, bent metal poles and damaged the wire hole boom attached to the border barrier.”
Several officers from customs and border control was attacked during the riots, but their health and life threatens nothing. It is reported that to stop the group, they used tear gas and pepper balls.
At least 16 illegal immigrants were taken into custody by Federal officials. The rest were taken the Mexican government.