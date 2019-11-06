A group of militants attacked a border post in Tajikistan: 15 of them destroyed, two people died (PHOTO)

In the night of Wednesday, an armed group attacked the Outpost on the Tajik-Uzbek border, RIA “news” in a press-service of management of border troops of state Committee of national security (SCNS) of Tajikistan.

A spokesman said that twenty armed men in masks attacked a unit N4 “Ichabod” group “Sultanabad” 60 kilometers West of Dushanbe. As reports “Interfax” with reference to data of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Tajikistan, in the course of the attack, the militants seized five rifles AKM. In the shootout killed a soldier and a border guard policeman. 15 members of the criminal group, located in the environment were destroyed, five of them detained. They also destroyed four vehicles of the attackers.

On a place works operatively-an investigation team. In the border agencies of Uzbekistan study the situation together with Tajik colleagues.

The length of the state border of Tajikistan with Uzbekistan is more than 1.33 thousand kilometers. After the collapse of the Soviet Union about 20% of the lines were not demarcated and as a result, is not demarcated, it is not marked on the ground. In March 2018, the two presidents signed a Treaty on separate parts of the border.

In September of this year, two Russian servicemen were wounded in an attack by a mentally ill man. The incident occurred in the city Bokhtar, Khatlon region, which housed a unit of the 201st Russian military base. The injured soldiers were in the city on personal business, said the interior Ministry. The attacker consists on the account in a psychiatric clinic. The military received multiple stab wounds, was taken to a hospital in Dushanbe.

A few days before on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan skirmish, during which one person was killed and 14 were injured. As reported, the Tajik side had used the weapons, firing at the Kyrgyz border post Maksat, and then a temporary border post in SAI Leilek district of Batken province, killed a soldier of the State border service.

According to the Kyrgyz side, the cause of the shooting was the holding of Tajik citizens construction works on the disputed section of the border. In response, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan also started the construction of a fence on site at their home, located in the area. Tajik soldiers demanded “in aggressive way” to stop the construction, and then got into a verbal altercation that escalated into a gunfight.

According to the press center of the Border troops of the State Committee for national security (SCNS) of Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz side is mobilized to the place of events additional forces, consisting of 250-300 people, who have resorted to provocative actions and at 19:00 opened fire towards the unarmed citizens of the Bakhor mahalla, leaving several Tajik citizens received gunshot wounds. Media reported that the clash with Kyrgyz border guards killed the commandant and Lieutenant-Colonel Rustam Ubaidulloev, as well as ordinary Ramadan Islomov and Giesiddin SUWANEE. The Kyrgyz foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Ambassador of Tajikistan.