A group of “Mushrooms” was renamed “Grebz” and has released a new clip (VIDEO)

A group of Mushrooms that has now become Grebz, has released a music video Contracts, which lit up three members from the previous composition.

Among the performers were only a Symptom and 4atty aka Tilla. Information about the degree of participation of Yuri Bardash at the moment, no.

The video takes place in Kiev, where the guys on the garbage truck cleaning up the city.

The band’s style is almost not changed, more brutality, more mats, masks, direct assaults camera — all in the best possible way.

Just 9 hours after posting the clip, he hit 18 room trends on Youtube.

Mushrooms Contracts to watch online clip:

The last clip Mushroom Melts the Ice 2017, got on Youtube, about 200 million views.

Fans of Mushrooms was thrilled, and overwhelmed in your expressions of emotions.

“Mushrooms have come to throw in the trash that x*soybean muzlo, which appeared during their absence”, “Gressy came back, shook all the towers, I’ll breach the floor”, “the Mushrooms come back ??? I’m not sleeping ?”, “BL* glad again slishom voice 4atty!!! want to see the whole composition.4 wheel drive!!!”, “No**I flew to the party, welcome back guys, thanks for the comeback. P. S. “whiskey, Cola, dancing Queen” the Hu*** us”, — write fans of Mushrooms.

Mushrooms Contracts — comments by fans / screenshot