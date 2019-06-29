A guide to celebrating Canada Day in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Canada is preparing to celebrate its 152nd birthday this weekend, and in Toronto for the occasion will take place many activities.

Festivals will be held throughout the city, will be a massive fireworks display.

According to information of the hydrometeorological center of Canada, this weekend will stand Topla weather, but cloudy. So whatever event you are going, be sure to keep chilled and dry.

The good news is that the police service Toronto to ensure compliance with Parking regulations will not enforce certain Parking regulations during the celebration of Canada Day on Monday. This includes pay-zones, routes, rush hour and posted signs indicating rules from Monday to Friday. But they will continue to enforce all other rules and issue fines for Parking violation.

On the website TTS can read in detail about what kind of transportation on Monday will go on schedule Saturday.

Where to watch fireworks:

Amesbury Park at 9:45 PM.

– Ashbridges Bay/Woodbine Park at 10:00 PM.

– Centennial Park at 10:00 PM.

– Milliken Park at 10:00 PM.

– Mel Lastman Square at 10:30 PM.

– Stan Wadlow Park at 10:00 PM.

– Weston Lions Park at 10:00 PM.

Events in honor of Canada Day

Canada day at Mel Lastman Square

Celebrating Canada Day at Mel Lastman square will be held on Monday with live music and dance performances, art performances, family activities and finish the night a spectacular firework display.

Time: 6 to 10:30 PM.

Multicultural Canada Day at Yonge-Dundas Square

Annual celebration of multicultural Canada will include everything from “Parade of Nations” and mass singing O Canada to the arts, food and live performances by various multicultural groups.

Hours: 12 to 9 PM.

Canada day at Downsview Park

This free family event will feature free inflatables and games for children, artists, painting face, fair, live entertainment and food trucks. Fun event will end with fireworks at the end of the evening.

Time: 4 PM to 11 PM:

Canada day at Albert Campbell Square — Borough Drive

Interactive dance performances and dance party will be held at the albert Campbell square along with vendors, food and free entertainment.

Time: from 5 to 8 PM.

The ceremony of citizenship of Burlington – 1400 Lakeshore Rd

New Canadians take the oath of citizenship at the gazebo in Spencer Smith Park in Canada Day, and the event will feature multicultural dance performances, fairs and fireworks.

Time: from 2 days to 10 PM.

Parade in honor of Canada Day in East York and the festival – 373 Cedarvale

At the 62nd parade in honor of Canada Day in East York will be opened and submitted to the rides, food, live music, a beer garden and a swimming pool. The finale will be a fireworks display at 10:00 PM

Time: 10 am to 10 PM.

Canada day in Centennial Park

Enjoy Toronto Ribfest during the day with live entertainment and activities for the whole family. End the night with fireworks.

Time: from one o’clock until 10 PM.

The Redpath Waterfront Festival

A fleet of tall ships will descend on the Toronto waterfront this weekend to Canada Day and will be open for deck tours from Saturday to Monday from Bathurst to Bay. There will also be marine market, sailing training and live performances.

Time: 10 am to 6 PM.

Celebrating Canada Day at Amesbury Park

At the celebrations in the Park Amesbury will be presented to multicultural entertainment, children’s activities and various merchants. The event will end with fireworks.

Time: from 9 am to 10 PM.

Wigwam Chi Chemung – Day Canada: Aboriginal Perspectives – Ontario Place

This program Tepee Chi Cheung will look at Canada Day from the point of view of indigenous peoples, telling the story of the Treaty of 1805 between mississagua and settlers, which led to the agreement between the European and Anishinabe peoples.

Time: from one o’clock until 3.

Canada day in Memorial Park Thomson – 1005 Brimley Rd

Guests can start the day with Breakfast pancakes, and also entertainment and a 23-metre zip line route in the Park.

Time: 10 am to 16:00.

Canada day at Black Creek Pioneer Village – 1000 Murray Ross Parkway

Enjoy the carnival performers of the 19th century, musicians and carnival games. This event is a unique celebration of Canada Day and will include a ceremony of citizenship with 40 new Canadians.

Time: from 10:00 to 17:00.