A hacker broke into the email of the head coach “Manchester city” and demanded a large ransom
February 27, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Josep Guardiola
Manchester police have arrested a hacker for illegal entry to e-mail the head coach “Manchester city” of Josep Guardiola, according to xsport.ua referring to The Sun.
According to the source, 30-year-old former employee of the football base, “Manchester city” in the 2016/17 season got access to all the data associated with MS, and then he managed to crack email Guardiola.
Note that the hacker wanted to get 100 thousand euros for the sale of the information given in the personal mail of the Spaniard.
The perpetrator was found by police, his house was searched and he was arrested.
Recall that in the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League, “Manchester city” beat away “real” (2:1).