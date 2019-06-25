A hacker stole a database of NASA with a computer for $35
This is stated in a report published by the U.S. space Agency (NASA).
Aerospace Agency of the USA (NASA) reported that an unknown hacker used the tiny computer Raspberry Pi for penetration into the network of the jet propulsion Laboratory of the Agency, stole confidential information and contributed to the temporary shutdown of the systems of space flight, wrote “Voice of America”.
According to a report published on June 18 attack in April 2018 have remained undetected for nearly a year.
Raspberry Pi – a device about the size of a credit card, which costs about 35 dollars. It connects to home TV sets and is mainly used for teaching children programming, as well as promote computer literacy in developing countries.
To detect an attacker to download 23 file volume of about 500 megabytes, said the office of the inspector General of NASA.
The stolen data consisted of two files, with restricted access from the Mars Science Laboratory, which serves the Curiosity Rover, and provide information about International rules of transportation of weapons, which limit the export of American defense and military technology.
NASA has questioned the integrity of its network Deep Space Network “and temporarily shut down several systems associated with space flight, from the network of the jet propulsion Laboratory”.
The penetration of the system occurred as a result of the fact that the system administrator updated the database that determines which devices have access to the network. As a result, new devices can be added without proper verification.
In response to the attack jet propulsion Laboratory “has established an additional system of monitoring their firewalls” and revised access agreements to the network with its partners, the report said.