A half-naked Regina todorenko said about his yacht and income (photos)
Ukrainian TV presenter Regina todorenko, which included a rating of the richest stars of Russia, gave information about their income “rumors”.
“Rumors. Forbes claims that the chick in that photo, among the ten most highly paid bloggers Instagram”, — it wrote, adding half-naked photos.
Regina laughed at the amount of their income, but called it a great motivation. “From this astonishing information I already remembered moored their 30-foot yacht next to the yacht Xenia anatolevny in your sleep”, she joked.
Fans Todorenko admired her figure and sense of humor, and wished her a million dollars she earned.
Recall that recently Todorenko has become a “Woman of the year” in Russia (according to the glossy magazine Glamour).
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter