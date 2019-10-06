A handful of nuts a day will help to lose weight
Scientists from Harvard University observed 300 000 people within two decades. It turned out that consumed 14 g of nuts daily people weighed much less.
A new study by American scientists showed that eating just half of a standard serving of nuts every day can protect people from weight gain. This conclusion was made after scientists for two decades, watched by a group of people 300 000 people. In particular, all questioned about how many nuts they consume. In addition, scholars interested in and the weight of the participants observations. The results clearly demonstrated that eating half a serving of nuts in 14 g (assuming the standard serving 30 g) daily helps increase the less weight and even gives some protection against obesity.
Authors of the study explain the results in a very simple effect. The fact that each of us sometimes need snacks between meals when hunger intensifies. If the person is in the quality of these snacks uses are very good for health nuts, but not any chocolates, cakes or fast food, it is not reflected on his waist. Especially dangerous unhealthy snacks in middle age, and when a so-called spare tire that is large fat deposits around the waist and sides. They are much harder to clear out, as this fat is the “stubborn”.
The researchers found that the habit of chewing nuts requires people more effort than chewing food. In the nuts contain fiber, which provides long-lasting feeling of satiety. Finally, nuts contain healthy unsaturated fats, vitamins, minerals and fiber.