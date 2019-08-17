A harsh lesson your zodiac sign will have to learn in September of this year!
These are lessons that challenge your flexibility and willingness to learn. We don’t accept them, later they become severe.
Aries
Some people think only about themselves.
Taurus
You will not succeed every time.
Gemini
Not always given a second chance.
Cancer
Nothing will ever be the way it was.
Leo
Most toxic people are the hardest to write.
Virgin
Hard work does not lead to success overnight.
Libra
If someone cares about you sometimes, then they don’t care.
Scorpio
Growing up sucks, but you have to accept it.
Sagittarius
To love yourself is the hardest thing you will ever learn to do.
Capricorn
You will never recover the time spent.
Aquarius
You won’t always get what you want.
Fish
Sometimes you become toxic.
