A hat-trick Moraes brought “Shakhtar victory over Lviv: the match of championship of Ukraine
On Friday, November 22 match at the Metalist stadium in Kharkiv, where the fans saw five goals, the program started 15-th round of the championship of Ukraine on football.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 15-th round
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “lions” — 4:1 (Moraes, 11, 53, 77, from a penalty, Patrick, 85 — Tatarko, 25). Youth teams — 2:0.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Bolbat, Kryvtsov, Matvienko, Ismaily, Stepanenko (Dentinho, 46), Patrick, Marcos Antonio (Maicon, 81), Tete, Linnet (Kovalenko, 71), Moraes.
The match in Kharkiv, where the miners could not rely on is not quite healthy Marlos and Chocolate and suspended for one game for obscene gesture towards fans of Dynamo Tyson, was preceded by the campaign “No to racism!” (the initiative of the Premier League support before all the matches of the 15th round).
Shakhtar thanks to a goal by top scorer of the Premier League Moraes quickly took the lead, but they Yeghishe Melikyan efforts Tatarkova soon recouped (Shakhtar have not conceded in the League since September 14, when he beat “Dawn” — 4:3).
After the break, the Portuguese coach of the Pitmen luís Castro threw into battle instead of a defensive midfielder Stepanenko designed to attack the Defender, and the champion of Ukraine in the result, predictably brought the case to victory. Note that the author of a hat-trick Moraes (pictured) with 14 goals increased his lead in the race scorers in the Premier League.
1:0 Moraes (11 min.)
1:1 Tatarko (25 min.)
2:1 Moraes (53rd min.)
3:1 Moraes (77th min., penalty)
By the way, Shakhtar not only increased the separation from the nearest pursuer in the Premier League to 15 points, but also brought their unbeaten run in the championship to 44 (!) matches.
We will remind that on Tuesday, November 26, the team of Luis Castro will have a guest match of the Champions League against Manchester city (at home, the miners lost to the team of Josep Guardiola — 0:3).
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 43 points (15 matches);
2. Zarya — 28 (14);
3. “Desna” — 27 (14);
4. Dynamo — 27 (14);
5. Alexandria — 24 (14);
6. Mariupol — 17 (14);
7. Olimpik — 14 (14);
8. Kolos — 14 (14);
9. “Dnepr-1” — 12 (14);
10. Karpaty — 11 (14);
11. Lviv — 11 (15);
12. Vorskla — 8 (14).
Scorers: 14 goals — Junior Moraes (Shakhtar); 8 — Bogdan Lednev (dawn); 6 — Artem biesiedin (“Dynamo”), taison, Marlos (both — Shakhtar), Alexander Filippov (Desna); 5 — Dmitry Khlyobas (“gums”), Victor Tsygankov (“Dynamo”), Vladlen Yurchenko (“dawn”).
In the 15th round of the Premier League will also play: “Alexandria” — “Zarya”, “Dnepr-1” — “Vorskla” (November 24), “Karpaty” — “Olimpik”, “Kolos” — “Desna” and “the Dynamo” — “Mariupol”
