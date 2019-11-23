A hat-trick Moraes has set a new record of Championships of Ukraine (video)
In the match of 15-th round of Ukrainian Premier League leader and defending champion Shakhtar in Kharkov is not without problems, despite the score, beat lions 4:1.
In the hosts with a hat-trick scored by Junior Moraes.
Thus, the naturalized Ukrainian brought the score of his goals in the Championships of Ukraine up to 90, becoming the 9th player to achieve this milestone.
35 goals scored Moraes, speaking for the Donetsk “metallurg”, 33 for “Shakhtar” and 22 for “Dinamo”. In the Premier League the Junior has scored 23 clubs. And most often he upset the goalkeepers their neighbors in Donetsk – Olimpik – 12 times.
Membership in the “Club 90” Junior scored faster than anyone – 158-m match. The previous record belonging to Yevhen Seleznyov, he exceeded once in 25 games.
