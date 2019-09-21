A healthy diet protects the gut from antibiotics
Correctly composed diet ensures the protection of the “good” bacteria of the intestine. It is known that when taking antibiotics they are often destroyed.
Numerous studies have shown the huge role of beneficial intestinal bacteria for different aspects of human health, ranging from immunity and the aging process and to protection against cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Nevertheless, it is important to keep the population of “good” bacteria and their diversity and safeguard against the impact of external negative factors. One of these factors are medications from the category of antibiotics that people take to combat bacterial infections. The study showed that in order to protect the population of intestinal bacteria from these drugs must follow a proper diet.
Intensive use of antibiotics can change the number and type of bacteria that inhabit the gastrointestinal system. However, a proper diet will minimize such negative impacts, as found by scientists from the U.S. Brown University. They argue that doctors should work together with antibiotics to prescribe to patients and diet to ensure they received maximum benefit from treatment.
During their experiments, the scientists worked on three groups of laboratory mice with various antibiotics. Revealed that amoxicillin, designed to treat infections of the ears, nose and throat, destroyed several species of beneficial bacteria and even changed the genes in the remaining microorganisms. In humans this can lead to dangerous infections after taking antibiotics. To protect against this effect us neobhodimosti healthy food, rich in probiotics and dietary fibers like whole grain products.