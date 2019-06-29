A heat wave in France claimed the life of one person

Аномальная жара во Франции унесла жизнь одного человека

In Carpenter in the South of France from the heatwave one person died and five others were hospitalized, reports the newspaper .

A victim of weather conditions was the cyclist involved in the sport in the mountains. Immediately after the man became ill, he was taken to a medical facility. But doctors were powerless.

The Prefecture said that since Friday, 28 June, there were six cases when people needed help due to elevated body temperature. Currently, the state of one person is estimated as critical.

France faced a wave of hot air from Africa since June 24. On Friday, the peak is 45 degrees. Forecasters draw Parallels with June 2003. Then the Old Light was also dying of heat, eventually the heat caused the death of around 70 thousand people across the continent.

