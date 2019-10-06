A high school student from Zaporizhzhya won a grant of 500 000 UAH on the development of their engineering ideas
The schoolgirl of the 9th class of Zaporizhzhya Lyceum technical and Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Anastasiya Kononenko became the winner of the competition for the support of the invention, which was conducted by the State financial institution of Ukraine. For the development of engineering designs Anastasia will allocate half a million hryvnia. The invention aims to ensure that automation has helped to save children and animals left in locked cars.
— Inside the machine are three sensors — motion, sound and temperature, — explains the essence of the idea Anastasia. — If inside the person begins to cry, actively gesticulating, the controller will immediately give the message to the mobile phone of the driver. If the temperature of the body is locked in the cabin of the child or animal will deviate from the norm, will enable climate control — for heating or cooling.
Anastasia will receive a grant on the hand or on account — the money will be transferred to specific work to further bring the idea to the ready-to-use product. It is supposed to create a commercial enterprise for the production of security systems, in which the state will invest another 2 million hryvnia.
We will remind, earlier “FACTS” talked about the graduate of the chemical-biological faculty of the Mariupol technical Lyceum Olga Harasahal that invented the device for the detection of melanoma metastases at an early stage. The device has already been successfully used on Mariupol oncologic dispensary.
In the picture: Anastasia Kononenko and Chairman of the State financial institutions of Ukraine Volodymyr Stanyk, who signed documents on the allocation of the grant for the development of the development of the talented schoolgirl. Photo courtesy of the Minor Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
