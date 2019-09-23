A higher power will give new life: Katya LEL told about the operation Zavorotnyuk
The state of the Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which was diagnosed with brain cancer, comments on her acquaintances and friends. Anyway, she tells us.
LEL believes that the car crash was really a chance for recovery.
“Already had surgery. She was operated on. So I’d like to believe that it all will get positive response and a higher power will give her, against all odds, new life”, — said Katya LEL in the program “You wouldn’t believe.”
Earlier, Katya LEL told me that in childhood she had been kidnapped by aliens and pulled out all his teeth. The singer also shared their experiences of communicating with aliens, and claims that after the incident, she opened a special gift.
Status Zavorotnyuk appears contradictory information. the doctors made the decision about maintenance therapy.
One of the patients of a private clinic, which treated the car crash, reported alarming news, the actress allegedly in a very serious condition, “She just lies there and dies.”
Friends and colleagues of Anastasia hope for her recovery, network they Express words of support.
