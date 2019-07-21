A hilarious compilation of dogs sleeping in weird positions
They are very comfortable!
Recently we managed to find dogs that just don’t understand how you can sit comfortably on the couch next to the host, writes the Chronicle.info with reference on the bigpicture.
Take a look at the photo, makes you smile… so, the most reckless sleeping dogs.
Interesting was telecast…
Oh, and not wait for the chair with backrest…
It should sleep best friends!
Remember, dog, no rookery will not replace the bed of the owner!
Although planking is no longer in fashion, it seems this puppy prefers a retro-style.
Another type of planking… or jump into the Swan with a sharp falling asleep. Haven’t got a clue.
Mimimi… For one of them mate — comfortable cushion, and the other tiny downy blanket.
To make it easier to sleepwalk in her sleep!
“This position completely works for me, and don’t worry about my back.”
They try very hard to look relaxed and natural…
Kill after a meeting with a mailman and a dog from another car.