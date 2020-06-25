A history of money and introduction to gender studies: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (26-28 June)
What: a Course about the history of money
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
More info: This podcast will tell you about the history of money and how they change human relationships, and also 10 incredible stories of enrichment, a quiz about the currency past and tweets about money from Isaac Newton and Andrei Tarkovsky.
Cost: Free
What: training Course ‘Introduction to gender studies’
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
More info: In modern society the issue of gender very sensitive, therefore, not to be trapped, you need to understand the main concepts. In this course you will learn what is gender, what does this have to do with feminism, sexuality, caring, and why it’s important to know everyone.
Cost: Free
What: Russian language from the ‘Goy ESI’ to ‘lol KEK’
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: On this course you will learn the entire history of the Russian language, which is Slavonic and slang, ocaña and Mat e and e, Methodius and Rosenthal. That is everything you need to know about its components and provided in the video, and podcasts.
Cost: Free
What: Course on copywriting
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: Working as a copywriter allows you to earn money by writing texts for different fields and industries. Pumping the skills of content creation, the person may go into commercial copywriting, editing or content marketing, to become a commercial editor, art Director, UX-writer or information architect.
During the course you will learn how to choose the direction of development and what skills you will need in each of the specializations. You will know what copywriting is different from editing, what set of knowledge is necessary for beginners to the creators of “selling” texts and how to determine the professionalism of the copywriter.
Cost: Free
What: training Course ‘How to become a blogger in Instagram’
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: Instagram has become a platform not only for the beautiful personal photos, but also an effective platform to promote brand, products and services. Blogging on Instagram is not just a hobby, but a profession. If you want to learn it on this course you will learn where to start and how to avoid common mistakes to start the project in the right direction and stand out against other bloggers.
Cost: Free
What: English language
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: On this course you will learn and master the most effective techniques in the world of learning English. Will work on memorizing the words, grammar analysis, pronunciation and begin speaking fluently and learn a large amount of material. You will learn the techniques of learning, which will develop from 100 to 300 words in an hour, master the phonetics and grammar of the English language.
Cost: Free
What: Video on the perception of English
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: Video contains 600 exercises useful in the conversation. The lesson duration is 2 hours 38 minutes.
Audiorec in Russian will be duplicated in English. Such reproduction will be done thrice — repeated listening will allow you to quickly memorize the phrases you have learned.
Cost: Free
What: training Course ’50 phrases to communicate in English’
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
More info: the Video contains the most used conversational phrases, which are in a necessary minimum. Video length 11 minutes.
Cost: Free
What: Retouching skin in Photoshop
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
Read more: Knowledge of Photoshop will be useful not only in life but also in career. For starters, you can listen lectures, which will help to develop. In this course you will learn how to retouch skin to make it look healthy and natural.
Cost: Free
What: How to create a personal brand from scratch
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June
Where: Online
More info: In this course, you will learn why a personal brand, how to create and then improve your case. You will know what tasks does a personal brand and why it is necessary for all, and which tools and approaches you should use.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- we offer you to visit one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, it is now not leaving the house, do it — just follow this link.
- get free access to online courses, universities in USA here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- here is 50 free courses on a variety of topics
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles of Europe
- dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
