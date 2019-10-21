A homeless man accidentally fell on the photo, which became his ticket to a happy life
Coy Featherstone – a Texas man who is fated to become homeless. He wandered around Austin in search of food and shelter and suddenly got into the news report about the homeless.
Pictures printed in the newspaper, and a woman named Leah Mechling accidentally saw them and recognized a homeless man a former classmate. She was determined to help an old friend and was able to track him down. Old friends were happy to see each other again. a woman phoned other classmates and they decided that the obligation to help Koyu.
One of them temporarily sheltered man at home, and then classmates were able to organize a fundraiser for new housing Koya.
The man now lives a happy life and looking for work. With his higher education it will not be so difficult!
That’s so people can save a life and make the neighbor happier. It’s perfect!