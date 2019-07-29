A huge lizard was being swallowed whole a live monkey: shocking video
Sunday, July 28, appeared on the Internet a shocking video of how the Komodo dragon deals with the big APE. Giant lizard alive swallowed the poor Primate. Six swallowing movements, and the meal was complete.
Video shot in Indonesia on the island of Komodo, the only place on Earth where there are these huge lizards. The locals call them dragons and believe that between humans and these lizards, there is some spiritual connection.
Adult Komodo dragons reach a length of over 3 meters and weigh at least 130 pounds. This dragon is able to kill an animal in 10-15 times its weight. Lizards have very sharp teeth. It’s fast (up to 25 miles per hour). In addition, Komodo dragon saliva poisonous. It contains about 50 species of pathogenic bacteria. Getting into the wound, saliva poisons the victim’s blood, which usually leads to death.
Basically Komodo dragons hunt other animals. Those that are smaller, swallow whole, like it happened with the monkey in the video. Large animal teeth first cut the tendons in the legs, and then finish off with poisonous saliva.
There were also cases of attacks by these deadly predators to humans. The last such incident occurred in Komodo in 2009. Man fell from tree and became the prey of two dragons.
Komodo attracts foreign tourists like a magnet. Many people refuse to believe that these lizards do exist, and I want to see it in person. It brings Indonesia good income. But the local Governor believes that tourism in Komodo is organized properly. The island and its unique inhabitants too accessible, says Victor Bungalo Lescott.
The Governor sent to the Indonesian capital Jakarta of its plan of reorganization tourism. He suggested that in 2020, close to the island for visits for the year. During this time, be evicted from Komodo all local residents. This is necessary in order to transform the island with the dragons in place of visiting for the rich. Lescott wants to sell right visit to Komodo, say, $ 1,000 a year. For wealthy tourists, it’s inexpensive. If the island wants to visit at least 50 thousand people, it will increase the budget by $ 50 million per year.
The idea of the Governor supports ecologists and biologists. They believe that at the moment the island comes to too many tourists. It is dangerous for people and for native fauna, including giant monitor lizards.
Local residents are outraged by the plans Laimdota. They’re begging the authorities to abandon the idea. People emphasize that live only at the expense of tourists. Fishing not engaged in, hunting, even more so. And they don’t want to leave the island, on which were born and raised.
