A huge praying mantis frightened of subway passengers in new York. PHOTO
“Huge” mantis snuck into a subway car in new York and became a star of Twitter. This writes the New York Post.
City Council member Keith powers was in the train when a fellow passenger warned him that he was sitting dangerously close to a long-legged insect.
The legislator quickly withdrew from him — but only after tweeted the photo, which was a huge praying mantis on the wall of the subway car.
“Like most new Yorkers, I am frightened by a giant praying mantis in the subway, but I’m happy that he shouted: “It’s show time!””, wrote powers.
Commentators in social networks immediately began to discuss what kind of “horror” gives people such a huge insect.
“Damn! And it is possible to speak to a member of the Council?” — wrote one Twitter user.
The speaker of the city Council Corey Johnson thanked the boss of the New York City Transit Andy Byford for a new passenger.
“Andy Byford continues to improve the underground”, — said the speaker of the city Council Corey Johnson on Twitter.