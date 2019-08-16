A huge praying mantis frightened of subway passengers in new York. PHOTO

“Huge” mantis snuck into a subway car in new York and became a star of Twitter. This writes the New York Post.

Photo: Depositphotos

City Council member Keith powers was in the train when a fellow passenger warned him that he was sitting dangerously close to a long-legged insect.

The legislator quickly withdrew from him — but only after tweeted the photo, which was a huge praying mantis on the wall of the subway car.

“Like most new Yorkers, I am frightened by a giant praying mantis in the subway, but I’m happy that he shouted: “It’s show time!””, wrote powers.

Commentators in social networks immediately began to discuss what kind of “horror” gives people such a huge insect.

“Damn! And it is possible to speak to a member of the Council?” — wrote one Twitter user.

The speaker of the city Council Corey Johnson thanked the boss of the New York City Transit Andy Byford for a new passenger.

“Andy Byford continues to improve the underground”, — said the speaker of the city Council Corey Johnson on Twitter.

