A huge sensation ended with a battle of the heavyweights between Wilder and fury for a championship belt WBC (video)
Tyson fury and Deontay Wilder
In Las Vegas hosted the long awaited rematch between American DevTeam Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) and Briton Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs.
On the line of battle was a belt of the world champion under version WBC heavyweight champion, which was owned by an American.
The match ended with a sensational early win fury.
In the 7th round, the referee stopped the fight after the Wilder threw in the towel.
The American power was felt only in the initial phase of the battle.
And then the initiative was seized by the British. In the third round, Wilder for the first time fell to the canvas. In the future, the American had twice been knocked down and unable to recover.
This defeat became the first in the career of Deontay in a Pro ring.