A hungry thief: the bear dragged off into the woods a box of dog food from the porch of the house (video)
August 23, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Family living in the American state of Pennsylvania, ordered home delivery of dog food Chewy. The courier unloaded boxes on the porch. However, one box with food for dogs the owners have missed. The tape allowed to calculate the thief. It turns out that the box outside the house was dragged into the forest hungry bear.
The video was posted on the social network Facebook TV presenter John Mayer and pretty fun users.
The family sent the video to the company executives Chewy and those offered free of charge to compensate.
