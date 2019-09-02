A hurricane is a monster Dorian changed direction and is threatening several States of the USA. PHOTO. VIDEO
Monday, September 2, the national hurricane center said that Dorian has reached the maximum category 5. This category is characterized by wind speeds up to 280-300 km/h. According to the Associated Press, Dorian set the record the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever released on the beach in the Bahamas. Previous forecasts suggested that he go to land in the United States in Florida and will be held across the state from South to North. At the moment, predictions of the movement of the storm has changed — meteorologists suggest that the center of the hurricane on the coast will not work, but it will be dangerously close to the coasts of Florida, Georgia, South and North Caroline and Virginia. When the power of the elements even the passage of a hurricane near the coast can cause heavy destruction.
Ruthless Dorian over the Bahamas
Night devastating hurricane struck the island of Grand Bahama.
“This life-threatening situation will continue over the island of Grand Bahama for most of the day, causing severe destruction on the island,” added the national hurricane center.
On the Islands of Abaco was reported “catastrophic conditions” when the storm surge rose to 23 feet (7 meters) from hurricane Dorian, from-for what inhabitants were forced to leave their homes and hotels.
Officials ordered the boats to help ferry residents on the big island in the Bahamas.
Dorian had already damaged roofs, power lines and flipped vehicles in addition to floods. Bahamian authorities are calling the hurricane “a situation that is difficult to describe.”
The Prime Minister of the Bahamas Hubert of Minnis said that Sunday was “the saddest day of my life”.
“We are faced with a hurricane, which is never seen in the Bahamas, wrote Prime Minister Hubert minnis of Twitter. — Please pray for us.”
The first victim of the hurricane
The storm killed 7-year-old boy. Bahamas press tweeted Sunday night that 7-year-old Latino McIntosh drowned during attempts of his family to move their house. Twitter also says that his sister went missing.
The evacuation of the population in the United States
The U.S. government ordered a mass evacuation of the population of Florida, Georgia, South and North Caroline. The acting head of the Department of homeland security Kevin Macalino said Sunday that even if the storm passes close to the U.S. mainland, it could still cause serious problems due to strong winds, destructive storm surge and torrential rains.
The Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster on Sunday ordered the evacuation of all coast of the state. The order applies to about 830 000 people. The evacuation includes seven counties: Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Horry, and Jasper. Tuesday in these districts will also be closed schools and government buildings. To ensure rapid evacuation, officials changed the traffic on the main roads.
“We don’t want people stuck on the highway,” said McMaster in Sunday’s press conference.
On Sunday morning, in the County of palm beach, Florida, was issued orders for a mandatory evacuation. According to the officials, any person residing in the designated district “zones A or b”, needs to leave immediately. These two zones include people living in mobile or “non-standard housing” and in low-lying areas of high risk for flooding.
Monday has been cancelled more than 600 flights in the United States. Almost half of these flights arrived or took off from airports in Florida.
Utilities from the North are already heading to Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas to help restore power and solve any other problems that may cause element.
Trump informed about doriane
Donald trump believes that hurricane Dorian could become one of the most powerful hurricanes in U.S. history. He retweeted several tweets the National center for hurricanes, the Federal Agency for emergency management and the American red cross, providing information about the storm to subscribers.
On Saturday, the US President met with officials of the Federal Agency on management in emergency situations in camp David to discuss the response of the Department a hurricane Dorian. The US President has cancelled a visit to Poland for the weekend to plan a response to a potentially catastrophic storm, which could affect more than 20 million Americans.
The acting head of the Department of homeland security Kevin Macalino said he “regularly” briefed the President of the trump of the storm.