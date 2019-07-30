A husky puppy almost died from an overdose of marijuana (PHOTO)

Loading...

The society for the prevention of cruelty to animals (SPCA) in British Columbia warns dog owners about the dangers of recreational marijuana to their Pets, considering that it is now legalized.

The Vancouver branch of the SPCA in a press release published the information that the 11-week puppy husky named Bear almost died from an overdose of a drug.

When the puppy was brought to the shelter, he looked sluggish, and the staff realized that something was wrong and by the time when he was taken to the vet, he was already unconscious.

A blood test showed that the puppy surpasses the level of tetrahydrocannabinol – the psychoactive substance in marijuana.

The appeal SPCA recommended to immediately call a vet if there is the slightest suspicion that the pet was taken inside a drug.

The representative of the Vancouver branch of the Jodi Dunlop says that to some people this may seem far-fetched, however it really can be a matter of life and death for your pet.