A jealous dog tries to distract the hostess from the cat: funny video
September 4, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Network fun video in which a dog named Daisy, living in the U.S. state of new Jersey, is struggling to attract the attention of Housewives who minichat with the cat. Golden Retriever Daisy barks, come on girl, wedged between her and the cat, which fastidiously look at it. In the end, the nerves of a black cat can not stand, he runs away, and the hostess remains at the disposal ecstatic Daisy.
According to the girl, this story happens every time she tries to pet the cat. “Daisy reacts whenever, in its opinion, the cat gets too much attention. And “too much attention”, she said, he always gets,” says the American.
