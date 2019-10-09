A journey into the past of the universe: what is the merit of Nobel prize winners in physics and chemistry
Nobel prize 2019, in physics — “for contributions to the understanding of the evolution of the Universe and the Earth in space” was divided into two parts, one part went to American James Ebisu and the second Michel Mayor and Didier Kelo, and the Nobel prize in chemistry for the year 2019 was awarded to John Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino for the development of lithium-ion batteries. About it writes BBC.
One half of the prize in physics was awarded to American James Peebles of Princeton University for theoretical discoveries in the field of physical cosmology. Second was shared by Michel Mayor from University of Geneva and Didier Kelo from Cambridge — for the discovery of extrasolar planets orbiting solar-type stars.
“This year’s winners have helped to answer fundamental questions of our existence, — reads the statement of the Nobel Committee. What happened in the very early stages of the Universe and what happened then? Is there somewhere other planets revolving around other stars?”
As was stated at the ceremony of announcement of winners , the discoveries of these scientists “painted a picture of the Universe, which was much more mysterious and surprising than we ever imagined”.
The essence of these fundamental discoveries?
In 1965, American physicists Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson discovered the amazing thermal radiation originating from the unknown source and uniformly fills all space.
So it was the experimental confirmation of the Big Bang theory. Strange radiation was the echo of that game, almost as old as the universe itself, arose at the earliest stages of its existence. That is why the Russian scientists call this radiation is a relic in the English literature often uses the term “cosmic microwave background”.
We don’t know anything about what happened before the Big Bang that occurred about 14 billion years ago. However, we know that began immediately after the universe, representing a bunch of heated plasma began to expand rapidly and in parallel to cool.
After about 400 thousand years it expanded and cooled enough to become transparent, the photons were no longer continually bump into other particles and become free to move in space. These ancient photons are the cosmic microwave background.
But to detect the background radiation still to find an ancient text in an unknown dead language. To read, you need to disassemble the mysterious letters and translate them to present in an intelligible form.
James Peebles was able to do it using the language of mathematics, thus laying the foundations of theoretical cosmology. He was able to predict a number of effects on the CMB, including its role in the formation of galaxies. Further calculations helped to confirm the hypothesis about the existence of cold dark matter (which does not emit electromagnetic radiation) and dark energy that explains the accelerating expansion of the Universe.
Later observations and satellite data confirmed the rightness of the assumptions of American physics. Now we know that the usual matter — that is all that science has studied for millennia — is only 5% of the energy contained in our Universe.
Dark matter accounts for another 26%, the dark energy 69%. The nature of these mysterious hypothetical components we have yet to understand.
Thousands of new worlds
In October 1995 Michel Mayor and Didier Kelo opened a new page in the history of the cosmos, announcing the discovery of the first exoplanets (i.e. planets outside our Solar system) orbiting the solar-type stars.
Prior to this, scientists had no answer to the question whether there are, in principle, any other planets orbiting around stars known to us. Unlike hot bodies, their cold satellites don’t emit light — so to search for exoplanets it is necessary to use indirect evidence.
Initially, the new planet was named Bellerophon, but she later received the official name of Dimity. Rotates this gas giant around the star Helvetios located at a distance of about 50 light-years away in the constellation Pegasus and non-yellow dwarf — our Sun.
Dimidi belongs to the class of “hot Jupiters”, that is, mass is comparable to the heaviest planet of our Solar system, but is located so close to its star that its orbit is on the order of less than mercury’s orbit.
That is what helped you detect it. Such a massive companion at such a close orbit (a complete revolution around the planet makes Helvetica in just 4.23 days) causes a star to oscillate slightly relative to the Earth, because both the remote object rotate around a common center of mass. This oscillation was seen by scientists and formed the basis of the open Major and Kelo.
Over the past 24 years have already discovered over 4000 exoplanets. Among them there are those that like the Earth — it is possible that there are conditions in which life might exist.
The Nobel prize in chemistry
The Nobel prize in chemistry was awarded to John Goodenough Professor, University of Texas at Austin, Stanley Whittingham works at Binghamton University in new York, Akira Yoshino at the University Majo in Japan. The reward they will divide among themselves equally, each will receive 9 million Swedish crowns ($905 175).
97-year-old, Goodenough became the oldest man to ever receive a Nobel prize.
Lithium-ion batteries has played an important role in the development of high technologies. They are much lighter and more compact than earlier battery types, and are used in portable electronics: mobile phones, laptops, pacemakers and electric vehicles.
Last year, the Nobel laureates were three scientists from the USA and Britain, a researcher from the California Institute of technology Frances Arnold, a Professor at the University of Missouri George Smith and honorary fellow at the laboratory of molecular biology, Cambridge sir Gregory winter for the invention of the method of “directed evolution” to create new enzymes and antibodies.
These studies are already used in practice in the production of new drugs and clean fuel.
Chemistry was close to Alfred Nobel — known, well-versed in explosives, and he put chemicals in his will to the second place after physics.
And oddly enough, it was the chemists and most other scientists — Nobel laureates were closely connected with politics.
Two German chemists forbidden by Hitler to receive the Nobel prize in the 1930-ies.
When the Nobel meets with Lenin
Only two people in the world had the title of Nobel laureate in two different areas and both have shown themselves in chemistry: Maria Sklodowska-Curie, and Linus Carl Pauling.
The famous Marie Curie, first studied the phenomenon of radioactivity, in 1903 received the Nobel for physics and in 1911 for chemistry.
American biochemist Linus Pauling in 1954 got the most prestigious scientific award for the study of the chemical bond — attraction between atoms, ions and molecules, whereby the molecules form stable chemicals.
And eight years later, Pauling was awarded the Nobel prize already as a fighter for peace.
Speech scientist against the testing of nuclear weapons and against war in General is badly perceived by the us government: he tried to deprive of the right of trip abroad and was called a Communist agent.
In addition to the Nobel peace prize, member of the movement of scientists against nuclear weapons, signatory of the Manifesto of albert Einstein and Bertrand Russell, and many other petitions Linus Carl Pauling was awarded the Lenin prize for strengthening peace (until 1956 called the Stalin prize).