A journey through Switzerland and programming course: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (may 15-17)
What: an Online tour of the British Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: This iconic Museum, located in the heart of London, allows virtual visitors to explore the Great court of Queen Elizabeth II, to discover the ancient Rosetta stone and the Egyptian mummies. Hundreds of artifacts, see the virtual tour of the Museum.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast of “Chimpanzee”
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: Playful and smart monkey never bored. After eating, they rest or play in the trees. Some chimpanzees even know how to use the iPad. Make sure during the online broadcast at the link. You can also watch a video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Sistine chapel
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
More info: It is a monument of the Renaissance frescoes of Michelangelo, Botticelli, Perugino. In the online space, they can be seen in detail, while not jostling with other tourists.
To visit the Sistine chapel at the link.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “basics of Python programming”
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
More info: This course will introduce the basics of Python 3, including conditional execution and iteration as control structures, strings and lists as structural data. You program, say, the turtle on the screen to she painted beautiful pictures, and learn how to portray the background of the chart. The course will cover chapters 1-9 of the textbook “programming Python”, which is a companion text ( optional and free) for this course.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about climate change
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: In the entire history of the Earth’s climate has varied repeatedly. The alternating periods of warming and cooling affect the trajectory of the rotation of the Earth around the Sun and inclination of its axis. From the beginning of XX century, scientists have observed an increase in the average temperature of the earth’s surface and relate it to the human impact on the planet.
On this course you will learn what is happening on the planet now and what to expect from future climate. As the climate is changing in the modern era? What happens if the Arctic melts? Who is to blame for global warming? To these and other questions find answers in the online course “climate Change”.
Cost: Free
What: Online-train travel in Switzerland
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: Enjoy the perfect views of the stunning route from Lauterbrunnen to the Kleine Scheidegg. When you climb the mountains, almost cut through the beautiful Swiss villages and trees covered the slopes. In the end, will be able to admire the snow-capped mountains and deep valleys.
Cost: Free
What: a Course about nutrition
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: Why do we eat? Think the answer to this question is simple — the food we need for life. But we only eat in order to live? Each of us has a favorite dish, everyone wants sometimes to eat something that perhaps wouldn’t have. Is it worth it? What we actually know about nutrition? A lot of myths, legends and even more restrictions — this is the basis for a healthy and proper nutrition. We are what eat, and it’s time to figure out how to eat properly. For this you will need only four simple steps you will make during this course.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about the psychology of stress
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: How to maintain the balance of life, cope with challenges, to ensure their own stability at the level of thoughts and feelings and translational activity? All this you will learn in this course.
Cost: Free
What: the Course “How to build a startup”
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: You’ve been planning to create a startup? Are you tired of working for someone else and dream about their own business? Then this course is for you.
Famous teachers will tell you how to find business ideas and evaluate them, to attract customers and constantly increase sales, and even on how to build a successful business strategy and to pick a team.
With this course you will have a way of building your business from scratch to managing the company. No complicated theories — just practical advice and examples.
Cost: Free
What: brief history of the Universe
When: Friday-Sunday, 15-17 may
Where: Online
Read more: What do we know about the Universe? It turns out, a lot. Thanks to microwave radiation, and study the spectrum of stars we know as there was the heavy chemical elements that transpired in the Universe during the first millions years of existence and what was the first star.
What is the future of the milky way? As stars die? What more in the Universe — dark energy or dark matter? The main thing that mankind knows about the Universe in cartoons and longreach course “a brief history of the Universe.”
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus infection some events may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the websites of the organizers.
Keep us up to date with what's happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark