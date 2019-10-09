A juror was jailed because he missed the court hearing
As reported by the BBC, the Court of the U.S. state of Florida has sentenced a juror to 10 days in jail because he overslept and failed to appear for trial.
In August, the 21-year-old Deandre Somerville from the city of West palm beach was appointed a member of the jury. On the first day of the trial, he slept through the meeting and has not notified the court.
The judge held a juror in contempt of court and sent to jail for 10 days and also imposed 150 hours of community service and fined 223 USD.
After serving his term, Somerville said he will appeal the sentence, which, in his opinion, was excessive.
The guy told local media that she heard a Wake-up call, and when a few hours later I woke up, I realized that I missed the start of the hearing. In court, he did not call because, in his words, nervous.
In addition to the prison term, community service and fines, the court ordered Deandra of Somerville to write a letter of apology — at least 100 words long.