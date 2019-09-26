A kilogram of belly fat boosts diabetes risk for women 7 times
Studies have shown that the so-called visceral fat is particularly dangerous for women just pounds this fat increases the risk of developing diabetes eight times.
Experts from Uppsala University in Sweden came to the conclusion that visceral fat, which accumulates in the abdomen, is particularly dangerous for women. That the accumulation of fat in the abdomen poses a risk to health, has long been known.
The fact that in visceral obesity is difficult to estimate the real amount of fat deposits, and studies have shown that this fat may have a significant impact on hormonal balance, causing various disorders.
As shown by studies involving more than 325 thousand people, the belly fat significantly increases the risk of diabetes in women. Every kilogram of visceral fat the risk of diabetes increases seven times. In men, each kilogram of visceral fat increases the likelihood of developing diabetes by about two times.
It turned out that the excess weight on the abdomen is very dangerous for slender people. If the belly of man, having extra pounds, a less detrimental effect on health. But this does not negate the risks of excess weight by itself.