A landslide destroyed a road bridge in the centre of Sochi (video)
In Russia, in the centre of Sochi due to heavy rains on 25 July, the bridge collapsed by the Federal highway Dzhubga — Sochi. About it reports a press-service of the Main Department of EMERCOM of Russia in Krasnodar region.
So, was destroyed by the right-hand lane with a length of more than 10 meters due to the massive landslide that blocked the riverbed of the nearby river. This led to a change in flow direction, the degradation of the Foundation of the retaining walls of the embankment of the highway and its subsequent deformation.
As a result, travel on the highway was partially blocked. As a result of accident nobody suffered. At the emergency arrived employees of the emergencies Ministry and traffic police.
As reported “FACTS” at the end of last year in Sochi collapsed road bridge over the river Capturer. The collapse occurred as a result of increasing water level in the river.
