A landslide destroyed a road bridge in the centre of Sochi (video)

| July 25, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Оползень разрушил автомобильный мост в центре Сочи (видео)

In Russia, in the centre of Sochi due to heavy rains on 25 July, the bridge collapsed by the Federal highway Dzhubga — Sochi. About it reports a press-service of the Main Department of EMERCOM of Russia in Krasnodar region.

Оползень разрушил автомобильный мост в центре Сочи (видео)

So, was destroyed by the right-hand lane with a length of more than 10 meters due to the massive landslide that blocked the riverbed of the nearby river. This led to a change in flow direction, the degradation of the Foundation of the retaining walls of the embankment of the highway and its subsequent deformation.

Оползень разрушил автомобильный мост в центре Сочи (видео)

As a result, travel on the highway was partially blocked. As a result of accident nobody suffered. At the emergency arrived employees of the emergencies Ministry and traffic police.

As reported “FACTS” at the end of last year in Sochi collapsed road bridge over the river Capturer. The collapse occurred as a result of increasing water level in the river.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.