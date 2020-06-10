A large box is back: the world champion under version WBО Stevenson effectively knocked out his opponent (video)

| June 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Yesterday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in the first after quarantine the evening of Boxing promotion company Top Rank is 22-year-old WBO Featherweight champion, American Shakur Stevenson (14-0-0, 8 KO) won a technical knockout in the sixth round of the Puerto Rican Felix carabayllo (13-1-2, 9 KO) in a non-title match.

Silver medalist 2016 Olympic dominated possession from the start of the battle, and in the first round sent the rival to a knock-down blow to the body, and in the sixth round after a similar knockdown, referee Tony weeks stopped the fight.

